Mayor Strickland extends state of emergency in Memphis amid ongoing pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an executive order extending the city’s state of emergency amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was originally issued March 17 in response to the pandemic and has since been extended for several weeks. The state of emergency is limited to being extended in 7-day increments.
Data released by the Shelby County Health Department Tuesday shows Shelby County has more than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19.
The communal spread of the virus has caused some concerns among county and city officials. But according to SCHD, the positivity rate reported Tuesday was down several points from previous records coming in at 11.3%.
