More rain tomorrow and a better chance of rain for more areas

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be much the same, partly cloudy, hot, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 and overnight lows in the upper 70s.
