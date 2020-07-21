More rain tomorrow and a better chance of rain for more areas

THIS WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.