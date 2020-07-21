Pandemic halts MPD Community Outreach Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says their Community Outreach Program has been incredibly successful. But many of their outreach efforts have been interrupted by COVID-19.
Director Michael Rallings updated the City Council on the programs Tuesday.
Over the past year, the program has done school giveaways, created the PALs football program and even a haunted house.
Rallings says the department is connecting with the youth to rebuild trust in the community.
He says every program affected by COVID-19 is scheduled to continue once it is deemed safe.
“Almost every precinct does a summer camp. They have some programs where they’re specifically reaching out to youth and almost every weekend we’re out in community centers, in neighborhoods, block parties or something doing some type of outreach with the community,” said Rallings.
MPD officials say they are concerned that the economic devastation could be a predictor of future youth crime.
Other cities have already seen crime rates rise as they have reopened.
MPD says they’re monitoring those issues closely.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.