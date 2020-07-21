Police release photos of witnesses connected to suspect in July gas station murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released pictures Monday night of two women who detectives say know the identity of a homicide suspect.
Police say the two women were passengers in a Jeep Patriot with black wheels at 2:30 the morning of July 3.
Police say a male shooting suspect was captured on video inside a Marathon Gas station store at 3465 Lamar wearing a multi-colored jacket, gray shorts and a yellow face mask.
That man reportedly opened fire moments later, killing a man in his car at the gas station.
Officials ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify the women or the shooter.
