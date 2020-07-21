Police release photos of witnesses connected to suspect in July gas station murder

Police release photos of witnesses connected to suspect in July gas station murder
Police searching for witnesses in gas station murder (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 20, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 11:11 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police released pictures Monday night of two women who detectives say know the identity of a homicide suspect.

Police say the two women were passengers in a Jeep Patriot with black wheels at 2:30 the morning of July 3.

Homicide Marathon Gas Station 3465 Lamar Avenue Report #2007000954ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, July 3, 2020, at...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Police say a male shooting suspect was captured on video inside a Marathon Gas station store at 3465 Lamar wearing a multi-colored jacket, gray shorts and a yellow face mask.

That man reportedly opened fire moments later, killing a man in his car at the gas station.

Officials ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can identify the women or the shooter.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.