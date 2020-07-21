Police searching for missing man with mental disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing man with a mental disorder.
Bobbie Wilson has been diagnosed with a mental disorder and has ran away several times, according to MPD. Wilson has also used illegal drugs in the past.
He’s currently on medication, has white hair, and wears a goatee with white spots on his skin.
Wilson is 5′6″, 146-lbs and is wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Bobbie was last seen in the 3900 block of Wales near North Memphis.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bobbie Wilson, call the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
