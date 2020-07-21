Rendezvous closes dining room due to COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis has announced the closing of its dining room due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a Facebook post the restaurant said in part:
“Nothing has really changed, except that operating in this environment is hard, stressful and scary. This isn’t political or any sort of statement - it’s just us being tired and nervous for our staff, for our customers and for our community.”
Although dine-in services will be unavailable for the foreseeable future, the restaurant will continue to offer curbside, shipping, delivery and catering services.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.