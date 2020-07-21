Schools unveil plans for possible COVID-19 outbreaks among teachers, students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest questions on parents’ minds as we get closer to the start of the school year, “what happens if a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19?”
All school districts in Shelby County have released their back to school plans, each detailing what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
None of the school districts will be conducting COVID-19 tests for students and staff. But they all require regular temperature checks either by parents or at school.
Students or staff with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will need to isolate.
The plans that Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Shelby County Schools released say that there will be rooms designated for students and staff members to isolate themselves.
Schools will notify a student's parents letting them know that their child is exhibiting symptoms and needs to be picked up.
Those five municipal districts and SCS plan to work with the Shelby County Health Department on contact tracing. Each district also says there’s a possibility that rooms, portions of buildings, or entire schools could be temporarily closed if need be.
Millington Municipal Schools’ Superintendent James Griffin said in a town hall earlier in July that the district plans to follow the protocol that’s been developed by the county health department when it comes to the need for students and staff to quarantine as well as contact tracing.
All of the school districts have said they are following the health department and Centers for Disease Control guidelines to determine how many days students and staff will need to quarantine before returning back to school.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.