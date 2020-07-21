Shelby Co. Election Commission receives more than 15,000 absentee ballot requests

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission revealed they are sending thousands of mail-in ballots to voters.
They said vans full of absentee ballots are rolling out of the bulk mail center at the downtown post office every day.
The administrator of the election commission is calling the process a colossal task. She said they typically receive 800 to 1,000 absentee ballot request forms during an election, but for this election, they’ve received more than 15,000 applications.
The election commission also said there was an instance where someone sent in three applications, which is not necessary. Those wanting to vote by mail only need to send in one application to receive a ballot.
Voters still have ten more days to request an absentee ballot. If you want to check if your absentee ballot has been counted and processed, you can do that by going to the website.
Early voting is also underway until August 1. You can expect several COVID-19 safety measures in place when you cast your vote.
To request an absentee ballot, voters can download and print one from shelbyvote.com, stop by one of the two offices to pick one up or call 222-1200.
- 157 Poplar Avenue, Suite 137, Memphis, TN 38103-1948
- 980 Nixon Drive, Memphis, TN 38134-7966
People who download them need to sign them and mail them back in or sign them, scan and email them to: absenteevoting@shelbyccountytn.gov
