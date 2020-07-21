Tenn. Alcohol Beverage Commission cracks down on carryout alcohol violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission have been cracking down on to go alcohol violations now that establishments have changed the way they do things thanks to the coronavirus.
The agency found compliance to be lacking in Shelby County and across the state.
”It’s completely different. Typically people will come in, sit down at the bar order a beverage wait for take out,” said Katherine Cull, the manager and bartender at Bangkok Alley Restaurant in Collierville.
As everyone knows, the coronavirus has changed operations at restaurants. Curbside takeout is one of those changes. And one of Bangkok Alley’s servers was caught by the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission serving a take order with alcohol to a minor.
”They ordered by the phone and had it brought to the car and had a minor receive it,” said Cull.
Cull, who is not offering excuses says it happened at a very busy time.
”We were super busy. She asked for an ID. She looked at it, but didn’t do the math right,” she said.
TABC issued a warning. The agency said its agents have been doing underage compliance checks in the past couple of months across the state and compliance is “dismal.”
Agents checked 42 restaurants and found 18 non-compliant.
TABC said it uses several methods to catchy restaurants selling alcohol to minors. One of them is complaints from customers another one is using decoys -- sending in a minor to pick up the order and using social media.
Huey’s in Collierville also got a warning. The restaurant said it is addressing the matter.
Steph Cook owns Rawk’n Grub in Memphis. He didn’t get a warning but he says TABC usually dishes out harsher punishments.
”You can get anything from fines to lose your liquor license,” said Cook.
TABC says because of the coronavirus disrupting sales, it decided to only issue warnings in this last round.
”It’s a matter of diligence and doing what you’re supposed to do and you’re going to catch them but mistakes are still going to happen,” said Cook. “I guess I’m glad they’re giving a warning versus the severity they are known for in the past. Hopefully, we’ll all get through this.”
TABC is looking for 100% compliance, not the 69% it found across the state. Any restaurant that got a warning will be revisited in 90 days -- plenty of times to fix things.
