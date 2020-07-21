Tennessee State University releases reopening plan for upcoming semester

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State University has unveiled its reopening plan for the upcoming semester.
According to the news release, the semester will begin on August 17 with all classes online for the first two weeks.
There will be in-person and online instruction throughout the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will end by Thanksgiving.
TSU is also implementing a 14-day “safer in place” policy when students arrive at the residence halls. The policy asks students to stay in their residence halls unless they need to perform essential activities like getting food or going to medical appointments. Food will also be delivered to their residence halls.
TSU President Glenda Glover said, “This pandemic is unlike any challenge we have ever faced. All decisions have been made with the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff as the top priority.”
The university will also offer discounts of up to 15 percent on fees and tuition for students who take all online courses. Discounts depend on students’ in-state or out-of-state status.
Students will also be allowed to cancel their housing and receive a refund of their housing deposit.
Classrooms are currently being assessed to determine how many students can occupy each room, based on guidelines from the CDC.
Officials are also discussing computer labs to determine how many people can use them at a time.
TSU added desks and high-touch areas will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day for classes, labs, and public areas between usage.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Temperature checks will be required when entering campus and randomly while on campus.
Shields will be installed across the campus and a non-emergency COVID-19 phone line and email will be established for reporting concerns.
TSU said they are working with the Tennessee Department of Health for contact tracing. Tennessee State has also established its own early contact tracing.
TSU said they are still reviewing information regarding the status of the Homecoming game on October 10.
The university has a comprehensive plan that outlines the safe return to training, practice and competition for student-athletes. This plan complies with public health guidelines, NCAA and Ohio Valley Conference requirements.
The football team will delay opening for the upcoming season. The first three games of the season will not be played and the season will begin toward the end of September.
