Tiger’s Carter makes Thorpe Watch List

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who doesn’t like a good watch list? The Memphis Tigers are piling up players on them in college football.
T.J. Carter is the latest Tiger to earn watch list recognition. It’s for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best collegiate defensive back. Now a senior, Carter has nailed down the left cornerback spot on the Tiger defense since his debut as a four-star freshman.
The All-AAC performer started 39 straight games before a leg injury kept him out of the league championship game and the Cotton Bowl.
Quarterback Brady White, running back Kenny Gainwell, and wide receiver Damonte Coxie are also on watch lists this pre-season.
