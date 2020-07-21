Typical summertime pattern with high humidity, afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity will continue to rise over the next few days. It's a warm morning with temperatures around 80 degrees. The high temperature this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s. Due to the humidity, the heat index will be around 105. It will be partly cloudy today with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm after 12 pm. It will be dry after 8 pm and low temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 96. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index around 105 all week. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible each day, especially when a front stalls near the area on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be mostly dry and humid with a heat index between 105 and 110.
WEEKEND: This weekend will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105, so we could have a heat advisory. A few afternoon showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
