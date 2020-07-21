Typical summertime pattern with high humidity, afternoon storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat and humidity will continue to rise over the next few days. It's a warm morning with temperatures around 80 degrees. The high temperature this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s. Due to the humidity, the heat index will be around 105. It will be partly cloudy today with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm after 12 pm. It will be dry after 8 pm and low temperatures will drop into the upper 70s.