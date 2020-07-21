Winslow fitting in with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life in the NBA bubble down in Orlando, Florida is going along according to the protocol for the Memphis Grizzlies and the 21 other teams.
The NBA said of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports since July 12, no one has returned positive. As far as the Grizzlies are concerned, their whole total focus has been on basketball and getting the chemistry back together that earned the 8th and final spot for the Western Conference playoffs.
Now, it’s up to them to see if they can keep it in the Final 8 games which tip-off at the end of the month.
Also paramount is working free-agent acquisition Justise Winslow into the lineup. He was set to return to action after a back injury sidelined him for most of the season, and is hyped to get on the court for the first time with his new team.
“I feel good, man, you know, it’s a blessing,” Winslow said. “NBA bubble, it is what it is. And, I get to live my dream under very certain circumstances. But, I’m just feeling good today.
Winslow and the Grizzlies will get in some scrimmage action this Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s the first of three scrimmages before their season restart July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.