World’s number one ranked golfer commits to WGC-FESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Having a World Golf Championship level event in Memphis pretty much guarantees to get the top players on the planet to play here in the Bluff City.
So, it’s meant to be that the number one player in the world would commit to the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. That Player would be Jon Rahm of Spain.
He gets the ranking of the top player on earth thanks to his win Sunday in the Memorial Tournament at Dublin, Ohio.
The World Golf Rankings taking note of his three-stroke victory at nine-under-par. This will be the second appearance for Rahm in the Bluff City.
He finished seventh in the inaugural WGC Memphis event last year. He helped raise more than $23,000 for the children of St. Jude.
Rahm’s commitment makes four of the top five, and seven of the top ten will be in the field here. The World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 30 through August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.