Another day of scattered storms followed by a somewhat drier and muggier pattern for the end of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light south wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the lower 90s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light east wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers or storms along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky each day along with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms and highs again in the mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 both days.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.
