Collierville Alderman dies after 14 years of service

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville announced a long-time Alderman died Tuesday evening.
According to a news release, Collierville Alderman Tom Allen died peacefully in his home. He suffered stage IV pancreatic cancer earlier this summer and had recently announced his plans to resign.
Mayor Stan Joyner of Collierville said, “My condolences to Mrs. Allen and the family. Thank you to Alderman Allen for his many years of dedicated service to the Town of Collierville.”
Allen has been an Alderman in Collierville since 2006. He helped with the development of the Collierville School system, the new Collierville High School, and the Linda Kerley Center.
The new release said Allen was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was also a founding member of the re-established Collierville Republican Club and served as the President.
