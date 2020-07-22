Daughter worries her mother is being neglected at Memphis assisted living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New allegations against the Memphis assisted living facility that was one of the earliest hotspots in the coronavirus outbreak.
Carriage Court on Massey Road in East Memphis was identified by health officials as having a “cluster” of positive COVID-19 cases there in late March.
Seven residents, along with one employee, tested positive for the illness and four deaths have been attributed to coronavirus.
No positive cases have been identified there in more than a month, but one relative worries residents are not out of danger.
Lisa Brown hasn’t seen her mother since December 2019. Sunday she flew into Memphis from California to see her 92-year-old mother.
She always stays in the hotel next door to the assisted living facility.
“Sometimes at night when I go for a walk I can see through that window over there or I can see a glimpse of her and I just feel like I’m closer to her,” said Brown.
Carriage Court, like so many other assisted living facilities, stopped in-person visitation to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
However, Brown says the staff knew she was coming in town and made an exception since she traveled so far.
They permitted a 30-minute visit.
She says what she saw was appalling.
“I noticed she wasn’t walking right. She was not steady,” said Brown.
Her 92-year-old mother’s diaper was soaked through her pants and once she removed her slippers she saw severely overgrown toenails.
“One of them curled over and went into her toe,” said Brown.
WMC-TV emailed and called the executive director of Carriage Court for answers starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
We specifically wanted to know more about the cleaning routine of the building and the care of Brown’s mother.
We haven’t heard back and Brown says no one at her mother’s nursing home is returning her calls after she made a formal complaint.
”It’s heartbreaking that we trusted these people to care for my mother and they’ve been dressing her, bathing her, putting shoes on her everyday and no one thought that it was unusual to have long toenails,” said Brown.
Brown says staff told her it was not their job, but the podiatrist was responsible for cutting toe nails.
Brown says her mother does not have any health conditions that would prevent the staff from cutting her mother’s toenails.
Brown has a message for others with loved ones in nursing homes.
“Demand to see your parents. You can not trust that they’re OK,” said Brown.
Brown says she was hoping that she could take her mother to see her 88-year-old father who is in a veteran’s home in Oxford.
She says they haven’t seen each other in several months.
