DeSoto Co. sheriff’s deputy drowns after saving son in Sandestin, Fl.

SANDESTIN, FL (WLBT) - A DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy has died after rescuing his son in Sandestin, Florida.
According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Department, a 33-year-old man was pulled from the water after saving his son who was in distress Wednesday evening.
The son was able to make it back to shore, but the father was pulled back into the water.
The 33-year-old has now been identified as Deputy William K. Nichols with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department. He was the Director of Search and Rescue.
According to Chief Deputy Smith, CPR was performed on Nichols and he was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where he would later pass away.
Chief Smith said the motto on their patch is “So that others may live” and that Deputy Nichols died doing just that.
“We have no words to express our devastation,” wrote the Walton County Sheriff’s Department on their Facebook page. “Our hearts go out to his family and our brothers and sisters in Desoto County. Rest In Peace, brother. We have the watch.”
An official statement by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department will be released Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.