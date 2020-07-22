Earliest 7th named TS Gonzalo formed today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Tropical storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday morning in the middle section of the Atlantic Ocean.
This season continues to set records as Gonzalo is the earliest seventh named tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. This storm could reach hurricane strength by Thursday.
It is too early to say where it will track but some models are showing it tracking into the Gulf of Mexico late weekend and into early next week if it holds together.
It is hard to tell where Tropical Storm Gonzalo will go long term. Gonzalo is a small storm and the environment around it is not incredibly favorable at least in the short term forecast. However, Gonzalo will be tracking over warm waters which could allow for some intensification. There is still so much uncertainty.
Despite the small size and environment, it may have impacts on the Lesser Antilles. People or those who have interests in the Lesser Antilles, southward to coastal Venezuela, should definitely keep a close eye on Gonzalo.
There is also another system that is in the central Gulf of Mexico, shown below.
The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next few days.
What a record setting season as this 2020 hurricane season has given us the earliest third, fifth and sixth named storms on record. These storms were Cristobal, Edouard and Fay ...and now Gonzalo is the earliest seventh named storm on record.
There’s a lot more season left but here’s to hoping that the rest of the season is not as active.
