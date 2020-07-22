Germantown pushes back school start date to Aug. 17

July 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:39 PM

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Municipal School District announced Wednesday it will delay the start of the new school year by nearly two weeks.

GMSD was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 6.

In an update posted on the district’s website, GMSD says the new year will now begin Aug. 17. Teachers are still scheduled to report July 29.

According to the update, the district will use its stock-piled inclement weather days to accommodate the delay.

The district writes in the update an increase in parents opting in to full-time virtual learning prompted the creation of several specialized positions solely focused on virtual learning.

