LeMoyne-Owen College announces virtual start for fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning August 12, students at LeMoyne-Owen College will hit the books again -- but it won’t be in a classroom.
Wednesday, the college’s interim president, Dr. Carol Johnson Dean, said classes will be virtual until at least Labor Day.
"We are going to start remotely, and we are trying to put in place a number of protocols and safety measures to make sure our students are completely safe and continue to learn," she said.
Johnson Dean says every student, whether new or returning, will be provided a laptop thanks to a partnership with Microsoft.
"That was not the case in the spring, we had to scramble, but today we're just pleased and excited that when students register and they come on board, they'll be able to remotely learn with us and we will continue to provide internet service to them."
With the coronavirus pandemic still top of mind, safety is a top priority.
That’s why the school has entered a three-year partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to provide on-campus healthcare support for students.
"For Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, this is a way for us to extend our mission further, to provide to individuals who need the care," said Dr. Albert Mosley, Senior Vice President and Chief Mission Integration Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Methodist Le Bonheur will have a nurse on campus three days a week, and will also offer Telehealth services.
Dr. Mosley says COVID-19 testing will also be available.
"This partnership actually brings Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare right to our campus, we get to set up a health and wellness center together , we get to partner, and we get to absolutely make sure we put in all the protocols and safety measures as we try to open the college for the fall," Johnson Dean said.
The college is planning to allow a limited number of students to live on campus during the first semester -- one student per dorm room.
If the number of coronavirus cases in Shelby County has markedly decreased by Labor Day, on-campus classes will resume.
