LeMoyne-Owen College reveals reopening plans, students recieve devices for virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College has revealed reopening plans for the upcoming semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The semester will begin on August 12. Classes will also be held virtually until Labor Day. New and returning students will receive Microsoft Surface laptops for virtual learning.
LOC will also allow a limited number of students to live on campus during the first semester.
Dorms will be limited to one student per dorm room to ensure appropriate social distancing.
Every facility has been properly cleaned and will include several hand sanitizing stations throughout campus.
According to a news release, LeMoyne-Owen has established a new, three-year partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare which will provide on-campus health support to all students. Onsite medical support will be available to students three days a week and telehealth will be available twice a week.
Dr. Albert Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said, “This collaboration between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and LeMoyne-Owen College reflects our longstanding commitment to providing access to high quality, cost-effective healthcare to all members of our community.”
Carol R. Johnson Dean, interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College said, “We want our students and their families to know that choosing LeMoyne-Owen means choosing a campus and community of people who recognize their needs and experiences and are willing to do anything possible to ensure their post-secondary success.”
