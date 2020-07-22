Magic likes Morant for NBA Rookie of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justise Winslow’s injury forces the Grizzlies to tighten their rotation... and to lean more heavily on their budding star, Ja Morant, for leadership.
NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson said, without a doubt, Morant is the Rookie of the Year.
Johnson also said the Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins is his choice for NBA Coach of the Year. Jenkins has taken one of the youngest rosters in the association and turned it into a solid playoff contender.
Aside from being one of the league’s most exciting players, Johnson said Morant possesses that “Follow Me” quality that lifts all his teammates to greater heights.
Ja said, “I’m going to continue to try and be a leader, on and off the floor.” All the NBA’s individual awards will be based on performance before March 11.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.