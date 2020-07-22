Memphis pastor pleads guilty to church member assault caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor pleaded guilty today to an assault caught on camera.
The incident happened in February at Greater Mount Moriah Church during a multi-church celebration of longstanding pastors.
Now former Union Valley Baptist Church Keith Robinson is seen in the video exchanging words with his 68-year-old church member and then throws her up against the wall.
The church member suffered a chipped collarbone and bruises. Pastor Dr. Kenny Brewer spoke on her behalf.
“She has two pins in one of her legs, she’ll have to walk with a crutch for the rest of her life, she’s on a walker now, going to therapy a couple times per week,” he explained.
Robinson's attorney, Mark Mesler, says this was his client's first offense, that the video does not show the woman's behavior and hostility toward his client's family in the years leading up to that moment.
Robinson is on probation for 11 months and 29 days, and charges will be dropped, if he has no further issues and abides by court conditions.
