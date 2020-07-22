Memphis restaurants get OK to expand outdoor dining space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is giving restaurants the go-ahead to expand their outdoor dining spaces.
Restaurants that are currently permitted to operate under the current Shelby County health directive can expand onto private property adjacent to the restaurant, like a parking lot, or onto a public right-of-way, like a sidewalk or the street.
The health department’s directives, including social distancing and capacity limits, must still be followed.
Businesses must follow the following criteria for their expansions:
- Access for Fire, Police, and other first responders or government services must not be impeded.
- Outdoor dining areas must allow access to public utilities, building entrances, crosswalks, fire hydrants, sprinkler system connections, and similar infrastructure.
- Plans must only accommodate seated dining, not standing areas. Tables must be spaced so that no individual seated at a table is closer than six feet from an individual seated at a neighboring table – i.e., six feet from chair back to chair back.
- Food preparation must remain within the existing kitchen. Only serving is allowed outdoors. Expansion of beer service is subject to approval by the Alcohol Commission, which is expected to discuss the issue at its July 23 meeting. (These guidelines will be updated immediately after that meeting.)
- Proper barriers, subject to approval by City Engineering, must be placed to safely shield patrons from traffic.
- All seating areas and pathways must meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility guidelines.
- Installations on corners must maintain a clear sight triangle to allow safe use of the street by all users.
- Restaurants must allow all outdoor patrons access to indoor restroom facilities.
- Litter must be regularly picked up, and additional trash receptacles may be recommended depending on the size and use of the space. Outdoor trash receptacles must be emptied at the close of business daily.
- No animals, other than service animals, are allowed in the space.
Expansions onto newly-constructed structures or platforms (patios or ‘parklet') require proper building permits and inspections.
Restaurants that opt for right-of-way expansions must consider the following:
- Pedestrians, including those with disabilities, must continue to have five feet of unimpeded access on the sidewalk. ADA access to any transit stop must be unimpeded. If the proposed 2 area is along Main Street, the trolley envelope (four feet from the outer rail) must not be impeded.
- Outdoor dining areas must only occupy the frontage width of the restaurant’s existing property, unless written permission from adjoining businesses is obtained.
- If dining areas are proposed on the street, the barriers separating diners from traffic shall be substantial but not permanent in nature. Planters, bollards, etc., are encouraged and may be required depending on the characteristics of the street. Such barriers shall not damage the public right-of-way.
- If a plan is proposed along a MATA route, the applicant shall consult with the City and MATA to determine if there is a feasible alternative.
- Any requested closure of travel lanes (including a dedicated bike lane) or a full street closure will require the submission of a traffic control plan for review and approval by the City.
- Any planned external structures must allow the uninhibited flow of storm water into the existing City storm system.
Businesses must submit plans to expand into public right-of-ways with drawings or sketches to City of Memphis Deputy Chief Operating Officer Kyle Veazey at kyle.veazey@memphistn.gov. The initial review period is up to five days. If approved, restaurants will receive notification if additional information, like traffic control plans, is required.
The City says it will try to waive as many permitting fees as possible.
Code Enforcement will inspect ongoing operations and may revoke expansion permissions if businesses non-compliant with the health department’s rules.
