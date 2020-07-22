Penny working the recruiting trail for another 5-star in the furture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Score another top commitment for the Memphis Tigers Basketball Team. This one for the year 2022.
Arterio Morris is rated number 21 overall in the composite high school ratings compiled by 24/7 Sports.
The five-star prospect is a native Memphian who’s family moved to Dallas when he was a pre-schooler. He’s been schooling kids on the court ever since.
The 6′3″, 175-lbs player has transferred to Prolific Prep in California, the same school that produced former Tiger recruit and G-League super Rookie Jalen Green.
Morris said there’s a possibility he could re-classify for the class of 2021. Morris is the fourth five-star recruit Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway has landed in the last two years - including Moussa Cisse, Precious Achiuwa, and James Wiseman.
