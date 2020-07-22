Police: 78-year-old man shot, killed at Arkansas market

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:36 AM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested after a 78-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

According to Mayor Kevin Smith, police were called to the Ladino Market in the 300 block of Ladino Street in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas at 7:50 p.m.

A store clerk identified the man shot as Samuel Chatman, 78. The clerk said Chatman was fatally shot by Curtis Holder, 57, who was engaged in a dispute with the victim inside the store.

Investigators said Holder pulled a handgun out and started firing shots at Chatman.

Chatman was pronounced dead on the scene. Holder has been arrested and charges are pending.

