Rory McIlroy will play Memphis next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The big name commitments are rolling in now for the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational coming up next week in Memphis.
Rory McIlroy is the latest to put his name in the Tournament. He’s currently ranked number two in the World Golf Rankings.
McIlroy finished fourth in the inaugural WGC Memphis event last year. He’s won three World Golf Championship events in his career.
In Memphis, the top eight golfers on the planet committed, with many more to come. The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational runs July 30 through August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.
