Scattered thunderstorms today, hot and humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning before 9 am, but rain will not be widespread. We will have another round of rain beginning around noon and continuing through the early evening. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Due to the clouds and showers, temperatures will be slightly lower today with highs in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s tonight.