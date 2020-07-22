Scattered thunderstorms today, hot and humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning before 9 am, but rain will not be widespread. We will have another round of rain beginning around noon and continuing through the early evening. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Due to the clouds and showers, temperatures will be slightly lower today with highs in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 92. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 78. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be in the lower 90s again tomorrow, but will jump back to the upper 90s Friday. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. Friday will be mostly dry and humid with a heat index between 105 and 110.
WEEKEND: This weekend will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105, so we could have a heat advisory. A few afternoon showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will not see rain. This same pattern will continue into the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.