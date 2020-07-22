SCS gives teachers choice between in-person and online teaching

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - New information has been released concerning the upcoming semester for Shelby County Schools.
According to Dr. Antonio Burt, chief academic officer, teachers were told Tuesday evening they can pick whether they teach in-person or virtually.
SCS parents were told they’ll be able to choose whether their child will go back to the classroom or continue virtual learning.
Shelby County Schools’ S.A.F.E. (Strategic Action for Flexible Education) Re-Entry Plan was created with input from educators and families following guidance from health officials, the school board and experts who serve on the Re-Entry Task Force.
The plan includes a technology plan. It says every student will be given a laptop or computer and receive internet support if families need it.
The 2020-21 school year begins Aug. 31 pending board approval. The start date is based on Gov. Bill Lee’s extended state of emergency that ends Aug. 29.
