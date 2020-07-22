Shelby County Commissioners get updates on COVID-19, absentee voting, school re-opening plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners met in committee meetings Wednesday to get a variety of updates on issues pressing the county amid the pandemic, like COVID-19 testing, absentee voting, and schools opening back up in a matter of weeks.
“Early voting is going remarkably well. There have been a large number, more than I expected to early vote,” said Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections.
Phillips was before commissioners Wednesday to discuss issues in getting absentee ballots out. She said a late ballot change is to blame for recent delays, but she indicated the county should be caught up with its 15,000 requests by the end of this week, though the number is expected to increase.
Phillips said if you vote absentee if has to be mailed back to the election commission and received by Election Day, August 6, or the ballot is not counted.
“Ballots cannot be dropped off. Under Tennessee law, they must be mailed,” she told commissioners.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter told commissioners the 141 staff added for the COVID-19 response may not be enough to effectively fight the pandemic.
“We’ve continued to add staff. But as our cases go up, we are going to need more team members,” she said.
The COVID-19 task force announced Tuesday that they are changing their testing strategy, given a surge in demand for testing and a run on lab capacity. Now those who have symptoms and are a close contact to a confirmed case are prioritized.
She said officials are exploring adding out-of-state lab services, newer tests coming to market, and even Tennessee National Guard assistance.
“There are a lot of efforts underway. One of the strengths of Shelby County is we have a lot of partners, and everyone is doing what they can to make changes. I know the laboratories are working on through-put,” she said.
The commission gave initial approval for the creation of a Shelby County Board of Health, consisting of two physicians, one dentist, one pharmacist, and one registered nurse.
The board will advise the health department amid the ongoing pandemic and act as advocates for public health in the community, Haushalter said.
“What a board of health does, is they have their own authority that complements the health department, but it adds perspective,” she said.
Commissioners also reviewed reopening strategies for Shelby County Schools and the county’s six municipal districts. Concerns lingered about educational time lost and whether the county should use federal CARES Act money to pay for learning coaches and tutors for students who won’t be in class as usual.
“It’s really difficult to decide what the best choice is,” said Commissioner Michael Whaley. ”We’re going to have a lot of virtual learning to start this next school year.”
Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. said he wants SCS to brief the commission on firm plans for the fall and discuss hazard pay for school staff.
“School starts on August 31, so I would like to know what actual decisions are going to be made as far as opening,” he said.
Commissioner Tami Sawyer said she does not support schools opening in-person and worries for the health of not only students but also teachers and other employees.
“We have a large diversity of teachers and especially a lot of teachers who are in those at-risk groups, whether it’s due to comorbidities or age,” she said.
Commissioners indicated that they expected SCS to present at Wednesday’s meeting. A spokesperson for SCS said the district did not receive an invitation from the Shelby County Commission to do so.
