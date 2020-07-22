Spotty storms again this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and humid this afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and a heat index around 100. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds south 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: It will remain muggy Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100-105. Isolated showers or storms will be possible. Lows at night will be in the upper 70s.
WEEKEND: Expect sunshine along with a few clouds and high temperatures in the mid 90s. The heat index will likely hit 105. A stray shower or storm is possible each afternoon but many areas will remain dry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.