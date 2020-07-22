TSSAA meets Wednesday to discuss the future of fall sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The TSSAA is meeting Wednesday afternoon and they have some decisions to make that could really shake up sports in the fall.
The board has to decide when girls soccer and football can begin if the governor’s state of emergency is extended. If it is, that would mean that the start of the season for each sport would be pushed back.
The board will also have to decide what to do with schools that have delayed opening or schools where students are doing 100% virtual learning.
The board has to come up with a plan on how to handle sports teams that can’t play due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
There are three plans the board is considering for fall sports, some limiting the number of games, or just how many teams would make the postseason
Currently, Governor Bill Lee’s State of Emergency bans contact sports until at least August 29.
