TSSAA releases new practice regulations for fall sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) released new regulations for fall sports on Wednesday.
These new guidelines are being implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to attempt to have a “normal” season.
Student-athletes must have a pre-participation physical filed with the school office before participating in an official day of practice. Physicals performed on or after April 15, 2020 are acceptable for the 2020-21 school year.
The TSSAA is requesting schools that are able to have spectators to limit fan attendance so social distancing measures can take place. All fans must wear face masks while on site at all times.
Concession stands are also discouraged.
TSSAA says if a health department declares a safer-at-home order, it will shut down sports during that time.
To view a full list of practice regulations for fall sports, click here.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.