WATCH: Millington director of schools discusses back-to-school plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Municipal Schools is scheduled to start the new near Aug. 10 with protocols in place for the coronavirus pandemic.
Director of Schools Bo Griffin is speaking with WMC Action News 5 about the district’s reopening plan.
Millington is offering families hybrid and remote learning options. See more on their plan here.
Watch Griffin’s interview at 9 a.m. with WMC’s Andrew Douglas in the video player above or click here to watch in the app.
