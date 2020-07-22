Where did PPP loans go to in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions in taxpayer-funded loans have been sent to thousands of businesses across the Mid-South.
The Paycheck Protection Program helps small businesses pay their employees for up to eight weeks.
“It was intended to provide kind of a safety net for employees across the country,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The Trump administration released a list of Mid-South businesses that received loans over $150,000.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators combed through the data.
We found more than 2,000 businesses in the Memphis area received loans.
"The first thing that stands out to me is how familiar so many of the names are," said Akers.
The largest loans of $5-10 million went to more than a dozen companies across different industries.
For instance, the data shows Campbell Clinic, a leading orthopedic practice in Germantown, received $5-10 million.
Wendelta, Inc., a Wendy's restaurant franchisee company, also received $5-10 million.
Neither company has provided comments about the loans.
Dozens of churches and private schools also walked away with millions.
"Typically, an organization like that isn't considered a traditional small business, wouldn't necessarily be getting that kind of funding," said Akers.
But they are allowed to under PPP.
We’ll dive into the details tonight at 10.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.