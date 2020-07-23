Another Groza nominee for Memphis football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the University of Memphis placekicker Riley Patterson. He’s on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s top collegiate placekicker.
Patterson is the first NCAA Div 1 kicker since 2016 to kick at least five 50-yard field goals while connecting at better than 90 percent overall.
He is the active leader in scoring by a kicker, and his 80.3 % accuracy is the best by any Active D-1 kicker going into his senior season. His set the Cotton Bowl record for field goals with six against Penn State.
Joey Allison was the Inaugural Lou Groza Award Winner back in 1982.
The Tigers have had three Groza nominees since then.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.