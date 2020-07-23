Civil rights leader Charles Evers remembered as trailblazer for equality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trailblazer for equality in Mississippi has died.
Brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers died in Rankin County Wednesday morning.
In 2014, WLBT interviewed Charles Evers about the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act being signed into law.
He fought for civil rights asking side his brother Medgar, then made history himself, becoming the states first African American Mayor in Fayette in 1969.
Most recently he was the general manger of WMPR radio in Jackson, using his voice and the airwaves to continue the struggle for equality.
Clyde Burns, a WMPR DJ said, “I think he wanted to be just like his brother, do something for people.”
Alberteen Sheriff-London another WMPR employee said, “His main objective was to make sure that we all were treated equal, that was one of his objectives and he made sure that he did his part and even as he got down he still tried to do his part.”
Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he owes his political career to Charles Evers.
“Do you know they loved him if they didn’t agree with some of his positions. They still loved him because they respected what he was saying that’s what Medgar Evers was about out here. Trying to make things better for everyone and that’s what Charles Evers was about. It was Charles Evers who encouraged me to run for office the first time I ran.”
He didn’t stand in his brothers shadow, he carried his own torch fighting for equal rights.
Opinionated, outspoken, with a big heart is how those close to Charles describe him.
Kenneth Stokes said, “He treated everybody the same he treated you with love and respect whether you agreed with him or disagreed with him you always had his respect.”
Charles Evers was 97.
