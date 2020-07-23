Four men accused of recording sex acts with three young children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A horrific case of child pornography production in Memphis is now worse than investigators first thought.
Prosecutors announced Thursday they believe more men were involved and more young children victimized.
“That’s crazy. I just got here from Louisiana and just to know something like that is still going on,” said Lenice Redmond, Memphis resident.
We first brought you the beginnings of this investigation in 2018 when Isiah Hayes and Daireus Ice were indicted after cell phone video showed them involved with a sexual assault on a 9-month-old girl. Investigators say the mother found the video on an acquaintance’s cell phone. The sexual assault happened in 2016.
And now in a superseding indictment, which takes the place of the initial indictment, four men are charged with felony sexual assault and exploitation charges involving three children -- the 9-month-old, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.
Investigators allege in 2017 Antoine Wilson kidnapped the 4-year-old from her yard in southwest Memphis with at least one other person and took her to a nearby home where she was forced to perform a sexual act that was recorded.
In 2017 investigators allege Antonio King performed a sexual act on a 3-year-old boy and it was recorded.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say there are millions of pornographic images of children on the internet.
“I just pray for that family, that’s all I can really do right now just pray.”
Isiah Hayes is out in a $10,000 bond. He was 17 at the time of the crime.
Investigators say they have quite a bit of evidence including DNA, text messages, and social media postings.
