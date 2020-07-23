Green Dot Public Schools preparing for virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts from Los Angeles to Miami are choosing to start the school year 100-percent online. No municipal school districts in Shelby County have decided to do that yet, but some local charter schools won’t return to in person instruction at the start of the school year.
“We looked at SCS’ plan. We looked at Metro Nashville’s. We looked at a lot of plans, but what resonated with us was what our parents said,” Jocquell Rodgers, Director of Community Engagement for Green Dot Public Schools TN, said.
In a survey of Green Dot Public Schools of Tennessee’s parents, the district said more than 90-percent wanted a remote learning option.
“Our entire organization, all five of our schools will begin online,” Rodgers said.
Green Dot released its back to school plan this week saying classes will be 100-percent virtual as long as Shelby County is in phase one or two of the Back to Business Plan. Classes start August 10.
“Unfortunately the city is not moving forward to phase three because we see on a daily basis the numbers [of COVID-19 cases] are continuing to rise,” Rodgers said.
More districts are choosing 100-percent distant learning to start the school year. In Memphis, Green Dot joins KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools with a 100-percent virtual plan.
KIPP’s plan said students will have distant learning until at least October.
Green Dot will pass out devices to students the first week of August. The district will help provide internet and childcare on a case by case basis.
“We’ve had parents talk about building communities so they can support each other,” Rodgers said.
Freedom Prep Academy has not released its full plan to the public. However, leaders have previously told WMC Action News 5 they are looking to do 100-percent virtual learning with families choosing to have their children at home or in monitored classrooms during the school day.
