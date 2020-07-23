Grizzlies Brandon Clarke up for two NBA postseason honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is back in the lineup and ready to do some damage in Orlando, Florida. Before a quad injury sideline him for three weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Clarke was throwing down on the rest of the league.
His efforts are not going unnoticed. Clarke is on the list for NBA sixth man of the year. He after averaging almost 13 points and six rebounds a game.
Plus, he’s also in line for the league’s all-rookie team.
Clarke said, Just me as a player, I have the ultimate trust in myself so, No. I’m not really shocked to have my name there, but it is really cool to see that. Obviously it’s my first year, and there are so many great players who’ve come off the bench.”
Clarke and the Grizzlies play their first scrimmage contest in the bubble Friday against the Sixers.
