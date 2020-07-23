Grizzlies respond to loss of Winslow for season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies now have to figure out life without Justise Winslow, even though he’s never really been in the lineup.
Winslow suffered a hip injury Tuesday night that puts him out for the rest of this season. He had yet to play a minute for Memphis after rehabbing a back injury coming over from the Miami Heat.
Grizz guard Tyus Jones said going back to the drawing board won’t be that difficult. “We were planning on him being available and getting used to him being out there in certain lineups and things like that. It goes right back to what we had to do before he was out there and that’s the whole year and we made it work.”
The Griz will play three scrimmage games before opening the restart against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 31.
