Hurricane Douglas barreling towards Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will build back across the state from east to west tonight into Thursday as a trough moves west of the state. Breezy trade wind weather will persist through Saturday. Starting Saturday night, Douglas will approach the state of Hawaii from the east. Increasing chances of heavy rain and strong winds could affect portions of the state beginning Sunday...... Expect increasing chances of flash flooding and strong winds across portions of the state as early as Saturday night. A Hydrologic Outlook (ESFHFO) has been issued due to the potential for flash flooding this weekend. With the potential for a tropical cyclone impacting the state this weekend, any preparations such as assembling disaster supplies should be made now. It is recommended to have 14 days of food, water, and medicine for you and your family.