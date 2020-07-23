Memphis restaurants allowed to expand outdoor seating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis restaurants are getting a little more room to grow. With social distancing rules limiting seating inside, the city has just given the green light to serve more customers outside.
“It’s nice to eat outside and sometimes when there’s a breeze it’s better,” said Jordan Smietana, Michigan resident.
Visitors like Jordan Smietana and Memphis residents will get a chance to do more outdoor dining.
“Every seat helps. Everything, chairs is money to us,” said Ben Smith, owner of Tsunami.
Ben Smith is the head Chef and owner of Tsunami in Cooper-Young. He likes the idea that the city will allow restaurants with available space to add more outdoor tables.
Smith is ahead of the game. He didn’t want to do indoor dining to protect his staff, so he added outdoor space on the side of his building in June. It has a tarp, twinkling lights, faux flowers and Smith says when it is set up a carpet, fans and white tablecloths.
“We can get by, we can get through this and everything helps. If it allows three or four more tables, it will make a difference,” said Smith.
The city has said the restaurants can use parking lots, even sidewalks and part of the road with barriers and some restrictions.
Ben Smith has room to put out more tables under the canopy in front of his restaurant, but he’s not so sure about using the space by the sidewalk and road.
“We’re doing a pretty good business in take out and curbside pickup and we use this lane here for that,” said Smith.
The Beauty Shop restaurant has not decided yet if it will expand outside. An employee says the owners will certainly look at it.
And in Midtown, Kelly English, owner of the Second Line and Restaurant Iris, says he has already utilized a lot of his outdoor space for dining. It’s space a restaurant needs to add more outdoor tables.
Ben Smith does not mince words about how tough the coronavirus has been on the restaurant business.
“I don’t have the words to say on television how tough this is. The restaurant business is tough under ideal circumstances and with this it’s a new level,” said Smith.
Restaurants can partner with neighboring businesses as well for outdoor dining space. The outdoor dining space can be used as long as the health department restricts indoor dining.
