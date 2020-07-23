More than 740,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce shows there have been 740,123 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15, 2020.
Tennessee reports 285,140 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $392,462,805. Here’s how it is broken down:
- Total Claims Paid -- 285,140
- Total Payments -- $392,462,805
- TN Payments -- $0*
- Federal Payments -- $392,462,805
*TUC payments paid through federal CARES Act Funding
In an exclusive interview, The Investigators asked the person in charge of Tennessee’s unemployment system if he believes more could have been done to adequately handle the historic amount of layoffs.
“It can always be simpler,” said Department of Labor Commissioner Jeff McCord. “I think what happened is that it’s not just the magnitude of what’s happened, it’s the suddenness of what’s happened as well.”
Recent data entered from the week of July 11 totaled 25,794. Which showed a slight decrease in the number of claims reported since the week before.
- New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
- Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
In Shelby County, there are 53,347 continued week claims and 6,271 initial claims. Click here for the data broken down by region in Tennessee for the week ending on July 11.
Some employees have told their employers they don’t feel safe returning to work, while others say they’re making more money collecting unemployment.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators received copies of some of those complaints, which were filed with the state by various employers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.