More thunderstorms expected this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning along and north of I-40. It will be cloudy area-wide with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon will once again feature scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some storms could also have gusty winds. High temperatures will be lower because of the clouds and rain, so they will only top out around 92. Rain will move out around sunset, so tonight will be dry with low temperatures in the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 92. Winds will be east 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Winds east 5 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s tomorrow. Friday will be mostly dry with just a few pop-up afternoon showers. It will also be humid with a heat index between 105 and 110.
WEEKEND: This weekend will feature sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s. The heat index will likely exceed 105, so we could have a heat advisory. A few afternoon showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most of us will not see rain.
NEXT WEEK: This same pattern will continue into the start of next week with high temperatures in the mid-90s Monday. A weak cold front will arrive on Tuesday, which will give us a chance for thunderstorms and also drop temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday.
