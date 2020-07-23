More thunderstorms expected this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning along and north of I-40. It will be cloudy area-wide with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon will once again feature scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some storms could also have gusty winds. High temperatures will be lower because of the clouds and rain, so they will only top out around 92. Rain will move out around sunset, so tonight will be dry with low temperatures in the mid-70s.