MPD: Homicide investigation underway after double shooting overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after a deadly incident Thursday morning.
A neighbor told MPD two children came to her home and said their mother was dead.
When police arrived at the residence in the 5900 block of Cedarcrest, they found two adults inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
MPD says this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
