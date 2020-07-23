Police investigating after couple found dead in Whitehaven apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning where two people were found dead at the scene.
“I looked out the window and I could see the crime scene,” said Robert Person, neighbor.
Thursday, just before 4 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Santa Monica Street.
“When they arrived on the scene they checked an apartment, inside the apartment they found two victims deceased, one is an adult female, one is an adult male,” said MPD Deputy Chief Don Crowe.
MPD says when officers found baby clothes and other items in the apartment, but no baby, out of an abundance of caution they sent out a city watch alert for the couple’s 6-day-old infant.
“Investigators have now learned that, that child is very safe with family members, so the child is not in danger,” said Crowe.
Police confirmed the male and female were the parents of the baby and say the mother had taken the baby to a relative’s house the day before, confirming the baby was not in the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Neighbors say the two were new residents and had only been living in the apartment for three months.
“They was a couple, they was a couple from what I can see. I mean at the time when I used to see her she was pregnant,” said Person.
Person also says he didn’t hear any gunshots and says it’s difficult to live in an area where no crime happens.
“If you ain’t got to be outside it’s best to be inside you know I mean but then that’s not really guaranteed you gonna be safe either,” said Person.
The investigation is ongoing, police have no leads on a suspect and they also do not believe this was a murder-suicide.
They are looking into if this was a random or targeted shooting.
If you have any information you are urged to call crime stoppers at (901)528-CASH.
