Police locate missing newborn in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE -- Malachi Driver has been found safe, according to police.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing baby.
Six-day-old Malachi Driver was last seen near the 5100 block of St. Monica near E. Holmes Road.
Police said he was last seen around 9:50 Tuesday evening. MPD said Malachi is a black male with a light complexion.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Malachi Driver, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.