Police locate missing newborn in Memphis

Police locate missing newborn in Memphis
Malachi Driver, missing baby in Memphis (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 23, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:28 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UPDATE -- Malachi Driver has been found safe, according to police.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing baby.

Six-day-old Malachi Driver was last seen near the 5100 block of St. Monica near E. Holmes Road.

Police said he was last seen around 9:50 Tuesday evening. MPD said Malachi is a black male with a light complexion.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Malachi Driver, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.