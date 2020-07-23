Rain chances decrease as the week comes to a close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light east wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated afternoon showers or storms along with and east wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm each day. High temperature will reach the mid 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.